Palmerston North clinic examines 10-15 people a day with suspected Covid-19 symptoms

Dr Anna Skinner of Kauri HealthCare in Palmerston North shows the inside of a Covid-19 testing room and explains the procedure for being tested.

Through a back door of Kauri HealthCare in Palmerston North is anisolation room, where 10-15 people a day are examined and tested for coronavirus.

Kauri HealthCare GP Anna Skinner says this is where people with respiratory problems or a fever will be examined over the next few weeks.

"We are not sure if it will increase as winter ills come into play, because there might be more respiratory conditions. Although, with everybody self-isolating we are expecting there might be fewer colds and flus around, so we will see."

Just like any visit, patients come through to the isolation room and grab a seat before talking to a doctor, getting their temperature and oxygen levels checked.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Skinner says people with suspected coronavirus symptoms are examined in an isolation room.

Skinner said before people came into the clinic, they'd have a phone consultation before entering the building.

The aim was that people spent as little time as possible in the room. "I think we've taken all the right steps to keep us as staff really safe and also to keep our patients safe."

She said the clinic was only accepting Kauri HealthCare patients, so they were familiar with a patients' history.

Staff also would wear masks, visors, shoe covers, hair nets and protective yellow gowns.

She said if adoctor was concerned a patient had Covid-19, they would arrange for a swab to be taken, which could be done either at Kauri HealthCare or at one of the specified testing stations.

Skinner said the difference between being tested at the health centre and at the drive-through testing stations was the need for examination.

People with minimal symptoms could be tested easily through a car window, but people more unwell would need a doctor's examination.

The isolation room had a separate set of equipment and everything was completely cleaned with clinical disinfectant between patients.

"Then our cleaning service does a deep clean overnight. So we are very confident there is no surface in this place where Covid-19 could stay," Skinner said.

She said the nursing team was checking on patients daily to make sure they were improving.