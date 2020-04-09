Manawatū Jets ready to return when NBL resumes

The Manawatū Jets plan to return to the court once the NBL resumes, although the competition may look different.

The Manawatū Jets are confident of being part of the landscape whenever the National Basketball League resumes.

The NBL was supposed to start this week, but the league was postponed because of coronavirus restrictions and a return date is unknown.

The Jets are supportive of the lockdown, even though it means all their activities have been shelved.

Jets chairman Kevin Smith said he was conscious of the effect of the loss of the league to their sponsors, supporters and players, but the organisation's main concern was people's health and safety.

"We have put our playing team into hiatus until the future becomes clearer and been forced to suspend the Jets' community activities.

"We will regroup, and use this time to prepare for our re-engagement with the wider Manawatū community whenever that becomes possible and begin planning for an NBL either later in 2020, or in 2021 when action resumes."

He said there were contingency plans for a possible restart of the league, but whether it was a league or a shorter tournament he didn't know.

"We don't know the impact of on the economy, sport, the sporting economy, all those things are really in unknown territory until we figure out how they fall into place."

The Jets' import players were about to travel to New Zealand to join the squad when border restrictions were introduced.

Even if New Zealand's alert level is decreased, border restrictions could still remain in place, which would prevent imports coming into the country if the league were to start later in the year.

Players in the Jets squad have been keeping fit with online workouts.

The board meets regularly via online conference calls, although the annual meeting, scheduled for the end of March, was postponed.

Smith said the board has been working hard, without getting paid, to figure out how things will look afterwards.

"Putting our team together and getting them to play as a team doesn't happen overnight."​

NBL general manager Justin Nelson said the league was looking at a range of competition models that may look different to what has been seen before.

The window to play games was being kept open as long as possible.

"We remain ready and prepared to get back on court this year, but it will only happen if it is feasible for our teams and doesn't jeopardise their ability to be at the starting line for season 2021.

"The financial security of all teams is imperative."