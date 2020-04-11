All-rounders take top titles at Manawatū cricket awards

All-rounder Arana Noema-Barnett won the award for Manawatū rep player of the year.

CRICKET: All-rounders Arana Noema-Barnett and Ashtuti Kumar won the supreme gongs at this year's Manawatū Cricket Association awards.

The award ceremonies were held online because of the national lockdown and Manawatū men's representative Noema-Barnett won the JD Fulton Trophy for rep team player of year after a consistent season with bat and ball.

He had the top batting average of 40, including a top score of 177 against Whanganui, and he was third in the bowling rankings with his off-spin.

Mason Hughes won the Gallichan Cup for the most meritorious innings for his match-turning 139 not out from 67 balls in a two-day match against Horowhenua Kāpiti.​

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Ashtuti Kumar was named the women's player of the year.

​Ray Toole won the McVicar Cup for the most meritorious bowling for taking 5-42 from 10 overs in the same game.

The best fielder award, the Oakley Cup, went to captain Tim Richards for his seven catches, one run out and strong intent in the field.

Seam bowler Jack Harris won the most-promising-player award, the Adrianne Stratford Memorial Cup.

In the women's awards, Palmerston North Girls' High School student Kumar won the MCA Umpires Salver for the women's player of the year.

The seam-bowling all-rounder scored 215 runs at an average of 43 and took seven wickets at 17.

White Ferns pace bowler Hannah Rowe cleaned up most of the other awards. She won the MWCA Trophy for batting, having scored 242 runs at an average of 40.3; the MWCA Cup for bowling, taking nine wickets at an average of 10.5; and the MWCA Plate for players' player of the year.

Young seam bowler Jessica Ogden ​won the Pamela Harvey Memorial Cup for the most promising player.

In the senior club awards, Palmerston's Rob Sheary won the premier one batting gong for scoring 421 runs in six matches at an average of 84.2, including one century and three half-centuries.

Dannevirke's Campbell Ingram won the premier two batting award for scoring 543 runs at an average of 38.8, including one ton and two 50s.

Anthony Cliff, of Bloomfield, won the premier three batting award, having scored 805 runs at an average of 57.5. He scored two centuries and four 50s.

Feilding seamer Kit Bradley won the premier one bowling award for taking 20 wickets at an average of 18.5.

Andrew Galloway from Dannevirke was the top premier two bowler, taking 33 wickets at an average of 11.7.

In premier three, Chris Bishop, of Palmerston, was the top bowler, taking 39 wickets at 10.7.

Marist premier one player Hugh Symes won the all-rounder award.

The premier two twenty20 player of the year went to Mark Reid of Old Boys, while Bradley won the premier one award.

In the MVP awards, Freyberg's Bryn Wilson was the premier one winner, Reid from Old Boys was the premier two winner and in premier three, Steve Mattock, of Manawatū-Foxton, was the winner.

Mattock was also named the club player of the season.

The Manawatū Cricket Umpires Association fair play award was won by Feilding all-rounder Ryan Gildea.

Former Black Cap Jacob Oram hosted the club awards, White Ferns Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates hosted the women's awards, and New Zealand coach Gary Stead and former Black Cap Jamie How hosted the men's event.

Season club winners:

Premier one: One day: United. T20: United. Two day: United.

Premier two: One day: Shared between Dannevirke and Marist. T20: Dannevirke.

Premier three: One day: Maw Haws. P3 Plate shared between Bloomfield and Marist.