Massey sci-fi writer stuck in residence working on book

Massey University's writer in residence Octavia Cade is in isolation at Square Edge.

Massey University's writer in residence picked a fine time to be writing her sci-fi novel.

Octavia Cade is Massey's visiting writer and is staying at Square Edge for three months, which now falls under the national lockdown.

She is working on The Biological Book of the Dead, although she is now reconsidering the name because of the coronavirus pandemic. The book deals with ideas such as extinction and the ethics of experimenting on the natural world.

"It's a great place to write, and for all the complications that Covid-19 is bringing to our lives, it's fertile ground for the arts," she said. "A lot of science fiction involves imagining the future, and how changes in culture and events can ripple through a society.

"We're going through a brief period of extreme change right now, and the potential effects of this, both short and long term, are fascinating to imagine."

READ MORE:

* Shades of The Twilight Zone on Massey stage

* Budgets that made us, broke us and kept us on the edge of our seat

* Can writers make us care about climate change better than scientists?

She compared the virus to a recent threat to the native kākāpō bird, where some had died from a aspergillosis fungal infection. Other birds have been taken into isolation.

"We're going through what the Kākāpō are going through."

Cade said much of the history of science fiction focused on ways to deal with current issues.

"Sci-fi can jump a generation and look at different ways of how things might run."

Cade has won three Sir Julius Vogel awards for her work in the genre of speculative fiction and she has an eco-fiction book coming out on April 22, The Stone Weta.

She has published 50 short stories and two poetry collections. Her latest one was nominated for a Bram Stoker horror award.

Her work with Massey's school of English and media, Square Edge and the writing community have been put on hold.

She thought about heading home to Cambridge before the lockdown, but decided to stay.