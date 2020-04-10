Police ensure people only make essential travel during Easter

A police checkpoint in Sanson stops motorists to see whether their travel is essential during Easter weekend.

Road blocks have been set up in Manawatū to ensure people don't make any unnecessary travel during Easter weekend.

The country is in lockdown under coronavirus alert level four, which means people won't be able to go away on holiday during the long Easter weekend.

Police had set up checkpoints in Manawatū, stopping motorists to ask about the purpose of their journey.

Police had turned a few drivers around, but the roads had been quiet. A few trucks and other people on essential travel were let through.

READ MORE:

* Police out in force in Taranaki for Easter weekend

* Coronavirus: plea to stay away from Southland holiday spots

* Coronavirus: More than 480 lockdown breaches, 61 prosecutions

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Checkpoints have been set up in Manawatū to ensure people don't make any unnecessary travel.

Police have visited popular holiday destinations and arterial roads to check whether people are travelling for essential purposes.

Officers have also been patrolling the region this week to make sure people aren't flouting the lockdown rules and visiting recreational spots such as Arapuke Forest Park mountain bike track.

Police commissioner Andrew Coster urged people to stay at home during Easter weekend, as police made themselves more visible and ran checkpoints to ensure people were complying with the lockdown rules.

"We know many New Zealanders may have been planning to catch up with friends and family this weekend, or travel to traditional holiday destinations, but we urge anyone who was planning to do this, please change your plans and stay home. "

Coster said the police's primary focus was reminding people "if you don't have to travel, then please don't".

Travelling to a bach for a holiday is not essential travel and not permitted.

Coster said the first step was to educate, but if people continued to break the rules, police would use their discretion to warn people, or if necessary, they could be arrested.

"We're asking everyone to play their part this Easter, stick to the rules and stay home within their bubble – and keep themselves and their communities safe."