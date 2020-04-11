House fire in Palmerston North being treated as 'suspicious'

Three fire trucks were sent to the intersection of Church St and Victoria Ave in Palmerston North.

A large house fire in Palmerston North has been deemed suspicious.

Grey smoke could be seen billowing around the central city as three fire trucks tackled a blaze at the intersection of Church St and Victoria Avenue at 5.45pm on Saturday. No-one was found in the house.

Do you know anything about this incident? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

Cordons had been in place and police officers were helping with traffic management in the area, but by 7.35pm, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said, the fire had been contained.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Emergency services are responding to a house fire in Palmerston North.

The cause of the fire was being treated as suspicious and had been passed to police for investigation, he said.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said fire services were spraying the inside of the ceiling and steam was coming off.

The building was still standing, but the front of the house was blackened and charred.

A police officer could be seen standing guard.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Emergency services were called to the house fire at 5.45pm on Saturday.

A woman who lives a few streets over said she and her husband started smelling smoke in their house.

Her husband wondered if someone was burning something and when they looked out of their window, they saw plumes of black smoke, she said.

"We have a two-storey house and we watched as the smoke got bigger and bigger.

"There was two huge black plumes of smoke and then we started seeing flames. It was horrendous."

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Plumes of smoke could be seen by people in the area while fire crews tried to contain the fire.

Police officers were alerted to the house fire about 5.50pm and were helping with traffic management.

A police spokesman said officers were making inquiries into the fire.

In March, fire services were called to a nearby house, which had flames bursting through the roof.

That house, on Church St between Albert St and Victoria Ave, was abandoned.

The blaze started as a grass fire under the house and the house later caught fire.

Police officers had been making inquiries after it was deemed suspicious.

- Additional reporting by George Heagney