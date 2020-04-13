Homemade artists remake Manawatū streets to burst free of lockdown boredom

Beth McMenamin, 8 has been using her extra time in the Covid-19 lockdown to paint a fairy community on the walkway across from her home in Feilding.

Locked down residents out for their daily dose of exercise are also encountering a little bit of magic.

Streetscapes and reserves are becoming canvases for Manawatū's crafty talents wanting to share their creativity and conjure a few smiles.

Budding young artist Beth McMenamin, 8, has transformed the reserve walkway outside of her Feilding home into a fairy village for people getting out of the house for their prime minister-mandated walks.

With the help of her father Joe McMenamin, a local artist, Beth and her family have created the fantasy township at the reserve on Church St. It features a school, a church, fairy dwellings, and even a McDonald's.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Taking a chainsaw to the teddy bear craze

* A bear here, a bear there, everywhere a teddy bear is sitting in a window

* Giant teddy bear sculpture accidentally joins coronavirus lockdown game

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Beth McMenamin, 8, has built her fairy fantasy land from the ground up.

"I really like the sweet shop," Beth said, "it just brings a little taste."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has swept New Zealand and the world, she wanted to remind people of the important things in life; health, happiness, and the magic of fairies.

Using her father's art supplies and plywood, she got to work on the fairy haven to break up the drag of being indoors.

"I wanted to do an art project because it was really boring at home doing nothing. I wanted people to see it, smile and enjoy.

"We have done this because we appreciate our community and don't want their life to be ruined because of Covid-19."

Further south, near Levin, Kitty Tunnell has taken the teddy bear hunt to a new level, carving one into a hedge outside her rural home.

Like Beth, she has used her artistic tendencies to break up the mundane life of lockdown.

Maxine Jacobs/Stuff Kitty Tunnell is proud of her bear hedge.

Using plywood from a neighbour – and calling on her husband to carve it into the shape of a bear – Tunnell painted on eyes and a nose that she wired into the branches of the hedge.

"I love my art and I'm a bit of an illustrator. I'm putting my painting to use, it's just the locals that get to see it ...

"It's about being a bit positive and I'm a real people-person so it's been a bit of a struggle."

Thankfully for the St John educator, her duties include calling elderly people in the community to check on their welfare, so she's still able to have a chin-wag.

SUPPLIED The hedge's eyes have been wired into the branches to keep the structure of the bear sound.

Most of the over-70s she speaks to are technologically savvy or have been set up by their families before lockdown started, but others are struggling with the new online methods required by essential businesses.

"Someone I rang [had] called the 4 Square from the phonebook but they wouldn't take her order on the phone, they wanted an online order."

Tunnell also left rocks painted to look like Easter eggs at the bottom of letterboxes for tamariki to find over the weekend.