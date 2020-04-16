CEDA survey: Over 80 percent of Manawatū businesses battered by coronavirus lockdown

The streets of Palmerston North have emptied out, and over 80 per cent of Manawatū businesses have accessed wage subsidies which required proof of at least a 30 per cent drop in income since the lockdown began.

Over 80 per cent of Manawatū businesses have been severely affected by the coronavirus lockdown, and many fear they will have to close for good if a cash injection is not imminent.

The Central Economic Development Agency has released the first results from a series of surveys assessing the pandemic's economic impact this week.

In the first two surveys, 79 per cent of businesses in the region had accessed the government wage subsidy, which required proof of at least a 30 per cent drop in income. A further 9 per cent intended to apply for the support.

Agency business development manager John Morris said the surveys, taken every two weeks, would help it tailor its support to what business owners needed most during the pandemic crisis.

"[But] we're pretty certain, we are going to see a few businesses close ... although we're hoping to avoid that as much as possible."

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Vast majority of employers doing the right thing

* Coronavirus: Businesses face abuse for operating during Covid-19 lockdown

* Coronavirus: Businesses welcome removal of $150k wage subsidy cap

* Business pessimism 'wake-up' call to Government, says chamber of commerce

Morris said several business owners indicated they would have to close down if the lockdown went longer than four weeks. The agency would try to establish how prevalent that situation was in future surveys.

The first two surveys also showed a dramatic shift in business owners' priorities between before and after the lockdown, moving from clear communication with customers to basic survival.

The first survey was taken between March 9 and March 15, shortly before the lockdown closed all non-essential businesses, and New Zealand was just beginning to feel the economic impact of the global pandemic.

At that point, nearly 70 per cent of the 312 business owners who responded were a little to moderately concerned by the impact of the crisis and the loss of customers. Their biggest worry was paying and retaining staff.

The second survey, which covered the first two weeks of the lockdown, found a similar percentage of 382 business owners felt a great deal of concern over the loss of income.

By then the wage subsidy was available, and half the businesses were keeping their entire staff on with only 17 per cent looking at pay cuts and 12 per cent opting for lay-offs.

Morris said with staff as protected as possible, owners were now focused on the ongoing financial viability of their businesses and looking for support navigating tax subsidies and continuity planning.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Feilding manufacturer Fibreglass Developments managing director Steve Bond says the firm has enough of a war chest to keep its 25 staff paid through the initial four-week lockdown, and for longer at reduced pay if need be, before he has to make some hard calls.

The agency was making a variety of business support available, from accounting and business continuity specialists to a twice-weekly webinar series on navigating the crisis.

Feilding manufacturer Fibreglass Developments is in a better position than most non-essential manufacturers to ride out the crisis, but the anxiety still gnaws at managing director Steve Bond.

The only active contract the company has left is for a wastewater system in Wellington, which is deemed essential work.

Bond said the company had rebuilt itself after severe hardship before, and despite fearing and planning for the worst, he was confident one way or another it could do so again.

Thanks to a few big contracts, including building a mobile Antarctic habitat at the end of last year, the company managed to rebuild a good warchest before coronavirus hit, Bond said.

"I worked my ass off to build up those reserves. Now it's all going to go again, and it feels like, what the hell was the point of all that hard work?"

The wage subsidy has allowed Bond to keep his 25 staff on full pay for the lockdown, and he said the company could potentially stretch its reserves for several more weeks of little to no income without losing employees - if he began reducing their pay.

Bond dreaded the difficult choices he'll have to make if business didn't pick up.