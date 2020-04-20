Palmerston North council heads take pay cuts

Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith is slashing one-fifth of his pay for six months.

Palmerston North's mayor and city council chief executive are taking pay cuts to respect those suffering financial hardship as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Mayor Grant Smith and chief executive Heather Shotter have volunteered for 20 per cent pay cuts for the next six months.

Smith said he understood the pain many local businesses and their staff were experiencing as a result of the pandemic response.

"As mayor, I believe it's the right decision for me to make as we focus on the city's recovery, re-stimulating our economy and finding new opportunities for growth in the months and years ahead."

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Palmerston North City Council chief executive Heather Shotter is also taking a pay cut.

Smith's salary was set at $152,500 less a deduction for personal use of a vehicle at the end of 2019.

Shotter's salary was recorded in the council's 2018-19 annual report at $356,521.

Shotter said taking a cut was an appropriate leadership commitment in the circumstances.

However, neither has asked councillors or council staff to follow their lead.

Deputy mayor Tangi Utikere said he would support a wage freeze for councillors, "particularly as our community is doing it hard at the moment".

But the process for setting councillors' pay was complicated and based on allocating a pool of money set by the Remuneration Authority.

The authority's rules did not allow elected members to decline the usual annual increase, so the only thing they could do was to donate a portion of their remuneration to a charity.

The process was quite separate to that used to set mayoral remuneration.

Some councils, for example Manawatū District, are considering asking the authority not to increase the amount for councillors' pay in the coming year.

Utikere said some Palmerston North councillors had discussed the possibility of doing the same, but had not had a formal meeting to make decisions.

Manawatū District Council chief executive Richard Templer said last week that council staff, starting with the executive team, would not get salary and wage increases in the coming year.

Shotter said she did not expect Palmerston North city council employees to take pay cuts to match hers.

"Since before the March 26 lockdown our council team has been working at 110 per cent to support our community.

"We've asked them to contribute so much already, and their dedication and commitment has been outstanding".