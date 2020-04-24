New appointments to Massey University council boosts Māori representation

Oriana Paewai has been appointed to the Massey University council.

Massey University has increased Māori representation on its council with the appointment of two new members.

They are Oriana Paewai and Traci Houpapa.

The appointments boost the council's Māori representation to four of the 12 members, alongside Tina Wilson and Michael Ahie, who was also re-elected as chancellor.

Houpapa and Paewai join recent staff-elected members Sarah Leberman and Nigel Barker, alongside reappointed council members Colin Harvey and Michael Ahie.

READ MORE:

* Tiriti o Waitangi: Education and conversation essential to New Zealand becoming one

* Massey lecturer and artist Kura Te Waru-Rewiri recognised

* Youth climate group excited their climate law brought to life

SUPPLIED Traci Houpapa is another newcomer to the council.

Paewai is the chief executive of Rangitāne o Tamaki nui a Rua, a large iwi health and social service provider based in Dannevirke.

She became involved in the health sector in 2001 when she joined the MidCentral District Health Board public health service as health promotion adviser, where she now serves as deputy chairwoman.

​Houpapa specialises in strategic and economic development advice to Māori, iwi, and public and private sector clients.

She has an master of business administration from Massey and in 2016 was awarded Massey's distinguished alumni service award for services to agribusiness and Māori.

Ahie, the university chancellor, said the appointments reflected the university's aspiration to be a Te Tiriti-led institution.

"As chancellor I'm extremely pleased to be able to welcome two such highly talented directors to the university council. Both bring a wealth of experience and I am confident will be an asset to the university in addressing the challenges ahead.

"In 2017, our university took the bold step to be Te Tiriti-led institution and commit to authentic leadership in Aotearoa New Zealand, upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi and its principles through our practice, and these appointments reflect the strides we have taken to begin to realise that ambition."

Including Nigel Barker, who is of Fijian descent, nearly half of the council comes from Māori or Pasifika backgrounds, giving the university diverse representation at its highest level.