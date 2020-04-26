Coronavirus: Optometrists can see clients online under Covid-19 alert level three

Doctors report they’ve seen smaller number of patients willing to go in during the nationwide lockdown.

Optometrists will start online consultations for people needing their eyes checked when New Zealand moves to alert level 3.

Optometrists will be allowed to operate again from Tuesday, seeing clients over video calls. They can see people in person in exceptional circumstances, but only using personal protective equipment and following safety protocols.

The Ministry of Health allows face-to-face appointments for urgent appointments "as long as health professionals take measures to manage public health risks".

Palmerston North's Naylor Palmer Optometry is preparing to start working in a reduced capacity.

The business will be able to help people who have sudden changes of vision, painful or red eyes, broken or lost glasses, have a problem with contact lenses or have been advised to by a healthcare professional.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Naylor Palmer Optometry's Cherie Southall, left, and Jacob Benefield are preparing to see clients online under alert level 3.

Optometrist Cherie Southall said it was important to help essential workers see and function safely.

"You've still got people out in their gardens that could have an injury. There's tradesmen out there next week that could be welding and get something in their eyes .... we've got essential workers who could break their glasses and don't have a backup pair."

She said virtual consulting was new, but optometrists would be able to look at eyes and discuss symptoms, then determine whether the patient needed to visit the clinic.

"What we're going to do is assess how to best meet their needs through video consultation and if needed, we are allowed to see them in practice if it is exceptional circumstances."

Patients will be seen if eye exams can't be safely deferred.

Southall and fellow optometrist Jacob Benefield are therapeutically qualified so can manage urgent eye health needing treatment or medication.

Southall said many people with eye problems had been going to the hospital but couldn't do anything if their glasses broke. There can be contactless supply of new eye wear only if the person can't make do with what they have.

New Zealand Association of Optometrists executive officer Siobhan Molloy said the national body's board sent out guidelines for operating under alert level 3 and non-contact consulting was preferred.

"In very rare circumstances, if the issue is very acute or in an emergency, yes if they have got the right PPE they might see that person face to face," Molloy said. "There are only a few circumstances that would be considered an emergency."

She said many optometrists wouldn't open, but it was important optometry services operated.