One person has died in a serious crash on SH1 on Friday night.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the single-vehicle crash just north of Levin at 6.20pm.

Police cordoned off the section between Kawiu Rd and Paeroa Rd, which will remain closed overnight.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Police at the scene of a fatal crash on State Highway 1 north of Levin.

The Serious Crash Unit was in attendance at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

Motorists are urged to take alternative routes where possible, or delay travel.