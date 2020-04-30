UCOL's new $8m health care education centre 'hammer ready'

UCOL's new nursing facility on King St is scheduled to open early next year.

Palmerston North polytech UCOL plans to build a new $8m healthcare education centre and hopes to have Government help.

Work is ready to start on a facility for 500 equivalent-full-time health-related students a year and UCOL has applied for the funding from the shovel-ready infrastructure scheme.

The fund is for projects ready to go immediately, or within six to 12 months, to help aid New Zealand's economic revival after the coronavirus downturn.

The old PSA building on King Street is the site of the new facility. The building is owned by UCOL and is empty due to seismic requirements.

The education centre will house all healthcare and social assistance education at UCOL in one purpose-built facility to meet the demands of the health sector and social services.

UCOL's executive director for education and applied research Jerry Shearman said the centre would allow UCOL to increase nursing and health-related student numbers by 50 per cent over time, and provide education in response to community and mental health needs.

"Now more than ever our regions need suitably qualified health workers. The centre will provide an education environment for the healthcare professionals of tomorrow."

A UCOL spokeswoman said the project had already started, with concept planning, earthquake soil testing, surveying and ground testing completed.

Detailed plans are being produced to get the project to the tender stage. Work is planned to start in July, but UCOL would have to re-assess that if the shovel-ready application was unsuccessful, the spokeswoman said.

Health education makes up a third of UCOL's activity and it expected there would continue to be a strong demand for providing training for people to work in nursing, medical imaging and community health environments.

The new centre is expected to provide better education experiences and greater connections with the health and social service sectors, as well as community health organisations.

The facility is slated for completion in March.

"The project is hammer ready and will make an economic difference to our region both during and post construction," Shearman said.

The proposal had the support of the Palmerston North Council, Central Economic Development Agency, MidCentral District Health Board, iwi and the health sector, Shearman said.