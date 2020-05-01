Business as unusual: Applying the lessons of lockdown on the road to recovery

Brew Union head brewer Jason Franssen bottles ginger fusion and apple crumble cider for delivery as the bar finds new ways of making a crust.

The light at the end of the tunnel has come into view for Manawatū businesses now lockdown restrictions have eased.

Many small businesses survived five weeks of little to no income and their owners were relieved to cautiously reopen this Tuesday. Others will stay closed for at least another week.

With a slight whiff of optimism in the air clouded by the hard realities of doing business in a restricted world, Stuff asked five small-business owners about lessons they've learned in lockdown that could help their peers navigate the road to recovery.

Brew Union and Libre Mexican restaurant owner Murray Cleghorn

Brew Union and Libre Mexican restaurant owner Murray Cleghorn

"Cashflow is key. Do whatever you can to get your numbers right and work every little bit as best you can."

Cleghorn said even as restrictions lifted, and businesses reopened, everyone needed to stay on top of the accounting ledger because recovering from lockdown was going to take a long time.

Most suppliers and landlords were willing to share the burden, so talking with them and having a keen eye for opportunity would give business owners a fighting chance, he said.

Cleghorn said although neither his Broadway Ave bar nor George St restaurant could physically reopen yet, the Brew Union microbrewery was technically an essential food supplier.

This let the company launch twice-weekly deliveries of its house beers and home cocktail kits to bring money in during the lockdown.

Cleghorn said it wasn't a long-term solution, but it helped keep the business afloat, as did takeaways from this week from both Brew Union and Libre.

​Mouthwater Coffee Company owner Andrew Feldon

​Mouthwater Coffee Company owner Andrew Feldon

Feldon was relieved to get his two Palmerston North coffee carts running again this week, even with the tight health restrictions.

It's been a struggle and Feldon's learned to rely on the advice and support from fellow small-business owners.

"Friends and family are great, but don't always understand the pressures you're under running a business and looking after your staff in a time like this."

Feldon said talking to other business owners helped him filter conflicting information about restrictions and was good for his mental health too.

Many were sharing encouraging news stories or tales of businesses adapting and thriving during this crisis, he said.

Rec Room Gym, owner Brandon Rennie

Rec Room Gym, owner Brandon Rennie

"It's important to look after people, because you never know when you'll need them to look after you"

Rennie said companies that showed loyalty and respect got it back and he'd always aimed to create a supportive culture at his Feilding gym.

He credited that for the high uptake in paid online fitness sessions that were keeping the Rec Room lights on. It also explained members still paying fees, even after Rennie told them they didn't need to while the gym was closed.

The Rec Room was offering a free programme and it let members take its equipment home, for free, until it reopened.

Rennie said gyms would be among the last businesses cleared to reopen, "so we're just trying to adapt to the situation we're in".

Event-Tech owner Chris Morton

Event-Tech owner Chris Morton

Morton said being flexible was key and as challenging as the coronvirus restrictions were they could also open up new avenues for a business.

His company provides audiovisual and technical support for events, so a lot of doors were closed when mass gatherings were banned.

But one opened with an academic conference in Canterbury that wasn't cancelled. Instead it was held over Zoom and livestreamed on YouTube.

Morton added names and graphics to the livestreams to make it more like a traditionally televised event.

"It's actually something I've been looking to expand into for awhile, but most clients haven't been keen on it."

Most conference organisers valued the opportunities for face-to-face networking too much to go virtual. But in the middle of a global pandemic, many were reconsidering their options, with the help of companies such as Event-Tech.

Blacksheepdesign​ managing director and owner Mark Inman

Blacksheepdesign​ managing director and owner Mark Inman

When uncertainty about the coronavirus began, many companies put advertising and design on the backburner, so new jobs for Blacksheepdesign virtually dried up early on in the lockdown.

"We've enough work and long-term projects to keep afloat... but it going to be a rocky road."

But Iman and his Palmerston North team didn't sit back and wait.

The firm contacted existing clients and potential new ones to ask what they'd need as their businesses opened back up

Blacksheepdesign has been putting together media communication and advertising packages to help companies recover, based on those consultations.

Inman said similar kinds of opportunities were out there in every industry as business owners needed to keep communicating clearly and openly with clients, staff and anyone else involved in their business.