Building consents flying high to drive recovery in Manawatū

Cameron Isles is back at work at the Pioneer Highway construction site.

Palmerston North is poised to build its way out of the Covid-19 economic slowdown with record values of projects ready to take off.

The city council recorded an all-time monthly high of $95 million worth of building consent applications lodged in March, with another $41m of applications in April, bucking the national trend.

Those values added to $46.7m worth of consents issued in February, the highest the council had achieved in any earlier month.

Mayor Grant Smith said it provided confidence the city was well-positioned for recovery.

READ MORE:

* Palmerston North applies for nearly $125m for projects

* Building consents hit record high in Palmerston North due to housing surge

* Pioneer Countdown hopes revived by appeal to Environment Court



"They reflect businesses and individuals making a considerable investment in our city."

SUPPLIED Christchurch's Te Pae convention centre has introduced strict safety measures, including temperature checks for arriving workers.

Nationally, Statistics New Zealand figures showed housing consents had their worst month in nearly 12 years during March, down 21 per cent, with non-residential consents down 10 per cent month on month.

The consents would boost the efforts the Palmerston North City Council was making with major projects such as the $17.1m Central Energy Trust Arena makeover, along with shovel-ready projects put forward for Government assistance.

"We knew the city was on a positive economic trajectory before Covid-19, as building and construction projects create and support employment and economic activity," Smith said.

Some of the larger projects consented included the new Countdown distribution centre near Palmerston North Airport, the council's own $5.9m second stage of the Papaioea Place social housing complex, the Wallace Development apartments between Pioneer Highway and Church St, and further villas at the BUPA retirement Village on Napier Rd.

Progress with the $41m of applications lodged in April continued during the lockdown.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Demolition ahead of building new homes will help with recovery.

Council staff have been working remotely since the lockdown began to ensure the momentum could be maintained.

During February, the $46.7m worth of consents approved more than doubled the $17.1m issued in the same month a year ago.

March's $23.7m in approved consents was up from $11.8m the previous March.

April at $17m was down $4m from April in 2019.

The figures did not include Kainga Ora/Housing New Zealand consents for new housing, which the agency processes itself.

At level 3, building inspectors were able to resume site visits while complying with the relevant health and safety requirements, enabling the industry to get back to work.