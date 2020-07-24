Petition to restore pride to historic 96-year-old Taihape grandstand

The grandstand has stood at the centre of Taihape's Memorial Park since 1924.

A petition to retain an amenities block at a 96-year-old Taihape sports grandstand has attracted hoards of support.

The Rangitīkei District Council plans to build a new sports amenity block at Taihape Memorial Park, but residents say the existing grandstand should instead be upgraded to save ratepayers’ money.

Community consultation in previous years revealed some in the community felt it was worth fighting for the town's old iconic structures, while others weren't prepared to let nostalgia get in the way of a fresh, modern building.

Petition organiser Geoff Duncan has collected 500 signatures in a week from park users who favour upgrading the existing structure over building a new one – or both.

David Unwin/Stuff There is support to retain the amenities block under the existing grandstand.

He said the new building would have the costs of water, power and sewerage reticulation, which were already in place under the existing grandstand.

However, the council’s position remains unchanged.

At its February meeting, councillors agreed to build a single-storey amenities block at the southern end of the rugby paddock.

It would include toilets, showers and changing rooms.

They scrapped the original plan to construct a two-storey facility with a community room.

Plans and the cost for the new block have not been finalised, but are estimated at between $1 million and $2m.

The existing grandstand was built in 1924 and can seat 625 people.

The concrete in the changing rooms is pitted and cracked, and it has insufficient waterproofing to protect materials that would be used to upgrade this area.

Duncan, part of the Taihape Heritage Trust, said it had been around longer than most Taihape residents and deserved to stay.

David Unwin/Stuff The park is home to the Utiku and Taihape rugby clubs.

At club rugby games on Saturdays, more than 1000 supporters can often be seen crowding the sidelines and filling the stands.

“Sport is a large part of Taihape lives and provides a sense of community, which is shared with many visitors,” Duncan said.

“The Taihape Heritage group believe to spend over $1m of our [ratepayer] funds on a separate ablution block build and then leave the grandstand to flounder is nonsense and lacks all efficiencies.

“It is clear, also, there is simply not the wealth to do both [build and upgrade the grandstand].”

Mayor Andy Watson said the council’s decision to build a new block did not imply it would demolish the existing grandstand.

He has offered to meet with the trust to consider the long-term preservation of the grandstand.

Watson said the council had about $2m in the coffers for the new project.

The existing grandstand had several problems, such as the poor standard of amenities underneath, earthquake risk and power connections to the site.

“It will take a lot of work to understand all those [problems],” he said.

“This project has been around for some time and each time we get close to a solution another group comes up saying they want something different.

“We have the rugby union saying the current facilities are not up to standard and they don't want to send teams. I don't want to see another wasted year.”

Watson was confident construction on the new block could begin in summer.