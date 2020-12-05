Milk producer faces hefty fine after avoiding WorkSafe inspectors

Daniel Sproull was found guilty in Palmerston North District Court for failing to assist WorkSafe inspectors.

A Manawatū milk producer is facing the possibility of a hefty fine after failing to cooperate with WorkSafe investigators.

In Palmerston North District Court on Friday, Daniel Reuel Sproull​ was found guilty of two counts of failing to provide assistance to Worksafe inspectors at his businesses Riverbend Organics, Gorge Fresh Organics and Sproull Farms, based in Aokautere.

He will be sentenced in January and is facing a fine of up to $10,000.

Sproull failed to assist with an inspection of his property on May 24, 2019, and skipping a summons to make a statement at WorkSafe's Palmerston North offices on June 17, 2019.

Judge Jonathan Krebs​ heard from WorkSafe prosecutors, Rachael Woods​ and Angus Everett​, that Sproull had failed to reasonably assist inspectors to assess his property following a push from the organisation to ensure compliance of agricultural businesses after law changes the year prior.

Sproull didn't hire a lawyer, choosing to represent himself, but didn't launch a defence at the trial either. He declined to cross-examine, provide evidence, give opening or closing remarks, or give evidence himself.

The court heard that inspector Simon Kuiti​ initially made contact with Sproull in November, 2018, to organise a time to conduct a compliance assessment of the property.

Sproull insisted Kuiti email a copy of his letter of appointment to prove his authority .

Kuiti initially declined to do so, informing him this was not necessary, that he would instead show Sproull his WorkSafe identification card when he visited the property, a requirement of an inspector when requested by an officer of a business.

Sproull would not proceed without the proof – and Kuiti was also unwilling to budge.

Kuiti made an impromptu visit to Riverbend Organics on December 4, 2018.

Sproull reiterated his need to see proof of his authority. Unwilling to cause a fuss, Kuiti left.

Kuiti and his manger Lynda West​ eventually provided Sproull with the proof he required and organised to inspect the property on May 24, 2019.

Upon arrival Sproull was nowhere to be found and a vehicle blocked their access to the milk shed where they intended to conduct their inspection.

WorkSafe then summoned Sproull to its offices to make a statement regarding his absence at the inspection, but failed to attend that as well.

Judge Krebs found Sproull guilty of both charges.

As the director of the businesses it was his duty to reasonably facilitate inspectors when attempting to assess compliance, which the prosecution proved he didn’t, Judge Krebs said.