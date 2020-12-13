Capital Connection carriage upgrade signals certainty for commuters

KiwiRail group chief executive Greg Miller (second from right) shows (from left) Transport Minister Michael Wood, Lower Hutt MP Ginny Anderson, and Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere through the prototype of a refurbished Capital Connection carriage.

Commuters on the Capital Connection train service between Palmerston North and Wellington will be enjoying a more comfortable ride from the middle of 2022.

After years of uncertainty, the service’s future is secure, with advocacy under way to increase the frequency of the current once-a-day trip to and from Wellington.

A $15 million infrastructure upgrade programme will pay for the refurbishment of 12 carriages, including passenger cars, a café car and generator car.

Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere has visited KiwiRail’s Hutt workshops to see progress on the upgrades, along with Transport Minister Michael Wood and Hutt MP Ginny Anderson.

The carriages have been retrieved from storage in Taumarunui, and will be upgraded in a style similar to those used on the Te Huia service, which is expected to begin on the Waikato-to-Auckland route next year.

Utikere said the investment was massive for Palmerston North, providing security for the service and an improved experience for commuters.

“The Capital Connection is a fantastic service, and well-utilised, and is my preferred method for travel to Parliament.”

He said tables on the trains would make it easier for people to work on the trip. It would be modern, more comfortable, and a smoother ride.

Accessibility for people with disabilities or using wheelchairs would be improved.

“The Government investing in this upgrade is really significant for us.

“The service is really important, and I am keen to explore how to increase its frequency.”

SUPPLIED (From left) Anderson, Utikere, and Wood at KiwiRail's Hutt workshops.

Utikere said he was pleased to see the ingenuity and innovation that had gone into finding a way to recycle carriages rather than having to invest in new ones.

In January, the Government announced a $211m investment in the Wellington, Wairarapa and Palmerston North rail network and beyond.

The package includes track upgrades for the Wairarapa and Capital Connection lines, safety improvements, and the refurbishment of carriages for the Capital Connection.

The Capital Connection service has been frequently under threat during the past decade.

Horizons Regional Council and Greater Wellington Region had teamed up in 2015 to provide a subsidy to keep the service on track.

One of the past complications was that the train crossed the boundary between the regions, meaning it was not eligible for a New Zealand Transport Agency commuter service subsidy.