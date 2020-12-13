House prices skyrocket while shortage is critical

New housing in Palmerston North lags behind demand.

The Manawatū-Whanganui region continues to feature high on the list of regions smashing records for house prices.

Outside Auckland, the region was second only to Tasman for annual house price increases, according to November figures released by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand.

The median house price for the region rose to $503,000, up 25.8 per cent from $399,750 a year ago.

It was the fifth record median price in a row, and the first time the median was more than $500,000.

Underlying the strong growth in prices was a dearth of listings, with the region one of eight to have their lowest inventory levels ever.

In Palmerston North, the median price for the month remained above $600,000, at $602,000.

It was slightly down on October’s record median of $619,000, but still well ahead of the median rateable value of those properties, which was $360,000.

Homes were also selling well above their asking price, which was a median of $539,000.

Institute spokesman Andy Stewart said the results were “incredible”.

He said the figures rebuffed as “absolute rubbish” any suggestion real estate agents were talking up market prices.

David Unwin/Stuff Four out of five houses sold in Palmerston North for more than $500,000 in November, 2020.

“The market is driven by demand for property and what potential buyers are prepared to pay to secure their property.

“The strong demand for properties and the critical shortage of available listings is the catalyst for this extreme sellers’ market.”

Stewart said real estate companies were being able to present several offers to vendors within a couple of weeks of a property being put on the market.

There were 136 house sales in the city in November, which was up on October’s 115 sales.

Only 4 per cent of the sales were under $400,000, with 80 per cent over $500,000, and eight above $1 million.

There were between 150 and 160 properties listed – “a critical shortage of listings in comparison to current buyer demand.”

Feilding recorded 29 house sales, at a median of $520,000, well above the median rateable value of $385,000, and above the median asking price of $450,000.

Six homes sold in Ashhurst, at a median of $570,000.

Prices were lower in Foxton township and Foxton Beach, at a median of $451,250 and $480,000 respectively.

Nationally, excluding Auckland, median house prices were up 15 per cent in the past year, to a record $615,100.

“This just isn’t sustainable, and with data out earlier this week showing that home ownership is at its lowest level in 70 years, the gap between those that own and those that rent is just going to keep growing, unless we can do something to start addressing the supply issue the country has.”