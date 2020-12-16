Women's Refuge short on presents and food for families this Christmas

A Palmerston North charity is worried it won’t have enough food to go round this festive season.

Zubeda Shariff​, manager of Palmerston North's Women's Refuge, is struggling to stay positive as Christmas looms and supplies dwindle for the presents and food parcels the service is preparing.

Donations to the refuge had not been as large as in previous years due to the tightening of purse strings because of the coronavirus crisis, Shariff said.

She is constantly problem solving, spreading the refuge’s resources thinly for the 600 people it is trying to help, but many will miss out if more donations don't come through the door.

David Unwin/Stuff Zubeda Shariff, manager of Palmerston North Women's Refuge, sorts through boxes of donations.

It's difficult knowing she would spend Christmas comfortably surrounded by family, food and presents, while others would not.

“You dig through your own cupboards," Shariff said. “I had to go through my pantry to make sure I could bring some stuff here.”

Unlike Women’s Refuge a few blocks away, the Salvation Army has an abundance of donations and gifts ready for the 400 people expected to stop by before next Friday.

Captain Michelle Lee,​ from Palmerston North’s Salvation Army, was busy keeping its makeshift Christmas toy shop and food parcels in shipshape.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Palmerston North Salvation Army captain Michelle Lee is happy to share the army's donations with other organisations in need.

The army's warehouse has been packed with food donations since the Covid-19 lockdown and was well-prepared for the pressure of Christmas needs for families in the region.

Like Lee, Rebecca Culver​, director of free food store Just Zilch, is not feeling the pressure of a stock shortage for Christmas.

The organisation has received plenty of donations waiting to be distributed for the holiday.

“It’s going really well for us at the moment. We’ve been offered a huge amount of food, 90 pallets of food, which is the complete opposite end of the scale.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Just Zilch director Rebecca Culver says her warehouse is overflowing with stock donated for Christmas.

Lee and Culver said they would contact Shariff to offer support where they could.

“No organisation should have to struggle to provide,” Lee said. “It’s heartbreaking to think someone might miss out. I pray it will be enough.”

Culver agreed. “I hope Just Zilch is able to help other organisations. Help is on the way, whether it will be enough I don’t know.”

Donations to Just Zilch, Palmerston North Women’s Refuge and the Salvation Army can be sent to their bases across Palmerston North.