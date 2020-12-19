Youth and Māori at the top of aspirational list for new top cop

Manawatū’s fresh-faced top cop is itching to kick-start his term with new ideas and a focus on young people.

Inspector Clifford Brown has stepped up as acting area commander for Manawatū for one year, replacing Inspector Sarah Stewart who has taken on a role providing strategic advice to the district commander.

Brown was formerly the Māori responsiveness manager, with stints in road policing, criminal investigations and general policing, but when the opportunity to step up presented itself Brown knew he could make a difference.

“I've gravitated to that because in that role I can be a little bit more influential across the business and what I’m particularly interested in is getting better outcomes for our communities, particularly our Māori communities.”

A proud Māori man with whakapapa in Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Toa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Ngāi Tahu, Brown is heavily involved at his Rangitīkeii marae, Parewahawaha, where he grew up.

Developing relationships between Māori and police, and establishing trust is a priority. Officers should be community-minded and connected with their tangata, Brown said.

“I’ll quote one of my whanaunga, none of our whānau have a moemoeā or an aspiration to have New Zealand police involved in their life, until you need us.

“Part of the Māori strategy for us was to get involved in the Whānau Ora space by having Whānau Ora navigators working alongside our youth services teams and our family harm teams, because their kaupapa is whānau centric.

“They're working around whānau dreams and aspirations or moemoeā to live a full and prosperous life.”

Often these systems work to keep families apart, but families want to be together, Brown said.

“I particularly want to focus on youth and rangatahi, and explore what opportunities we can take advantage of in those spaces. Perhaps unpicking things that we traditionally do and asking is there another way.”

Working with youth services and family harm teams, Brown hopes new ideas will bring life to helping young people shift from harmful paths, rather than engaging with them after an incident has occurred.

Youth featured often in data about vehicle theft and burglary, he said.

“We see huge benefits in working in a more holistic way with our young people and their families to address some of those underlying issues that give rise to offending or victimisation.

“We're one of those places that are open 24/7 so whatever way we can support our communities we will try our best to do so.”