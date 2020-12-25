Three families celebrate new babies for Christmas

The first baby born in Palmerston North on Christmas Day yawns after a long day.

Smiling down on their new baby girl, Chantal Solomon and Brad Cross knew their first baby was the best Christmas present they could get.

The 21-year-olds were the first couple to welcome their baby into the world on Christmas Day at Palmerston North Hospital, at 1.57am.

Three babies were born by Christmas lunchtime at the hospital.

But Solomon and Cross’ daughter is not a lockdown baby, they said. Their daughter was conceived 10 days before alert level 4 on March 25.

Thirteen days overdue, Solomon had been induced for labour and was prepared for a natural birth, but when nurses discovered her baby’s heartbeat was racing panic started to set in.

Dilated at 1 centimetre and experiencing fetal distress the call was made for her to be delivered by a caesarean.

“It was scary. I was planning on having that natural birth, but when that didn't happen it kind of daunted me," Solomon said.

“That was a really big shock that you can be fine throughout your pregnancy and within an hour you’re having a C-section.

“I’ve always thought about that feeling, as soon as you give birth the baby comes straight up on top of you.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Chantal Solomon and Brad Cross, with their first child, a girl born at 1.57am on Christmas Day 2020.

Anxious and scared for her baby, Solomon underwent the C-section with Cross by her side, but once she heard the first cry everything else slipped away.

“It was such a different experience. It makes it feel more real her being on the earth. I haven't had much sleep. I've just been staring at her.”

Cross has been fielding phone calls from family and friends congratulating them

“We’ve had a few phone calls today. It’s hard to keep up.”

Weighing 9.1 pounds (4.1 kilograms), her parents were yet to find the perfect name for her. They've had ideas, but nothing felt right.

Her middle names will be Irene Cherie, after their mother’s side, Solomon said.

“My mum was there when I came out of theatre. It's also her birthday today," she said.

Cross' mother died four days before he found out Solomon was pregnant, but he hoped his daughter would know her through the stories he’ll share with her as she grows into a young woman.

"It's a shame. She loved all her grand kids. She’d always take them out to the parks.”

They're not sure how they'll work Christmas and a birthday in the coming years to help their baby girl feel special, but with the help of Solomon's mother they’ll come up with something.