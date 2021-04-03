Police release name of grandmother killed in Pahiatua crash

Karen Diane Chandler, 67, died after the four-wheel drive ute she was in collided with a truck on Friday March 26, police have said. (File photo)

Police have released the name of the woman who died in a crash on State Highway 2 last week.

Hawke’s Bay’s Karen Diane Chandler, 67, died after the crash near Henderson Rd, Pahiatua, on Friday March 26.

In a media release, police said the investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

They extended their sympathies to Chandler's family and friends.

Police previously said the crash, involving a truck and a four-wheel drive ute towing a caravan, happened around 5.20pm.

They confirmed Chandler, who was in the ute, died at the scene.

An online death notice said Chandler was a mother of two, and a grandmother of one.

“A special person to all that loved her, she will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts,” it read.

A service to remember her will be held at Morrison's Funeral Home, in Henderson, on Thursday.