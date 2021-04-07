Esplanade entrance works run $730,000 over budget

Work has started on the new entrance to the Esplanade where Park Rd meets Cook St.

Improvements to the Park Rd entrance to Palmerston North’s Esplanade are costing $730,000 more than the city council expected.

The council announced a start on the Cook St intersection and new entrance at the end of March, after earlier reports were that the single tender for the work was well over budget and the project could be in jeopardy.

Just-released minutes from a confidential council meeting on March 3 show a majority of councillors voted to support the extra spending.

The project is in two parts – the re-aligned intersection with traffic lights, and the new road into the park directly opposite Cook St.

READ MORE:

* Work to begin on new entrance for Palmerston North's Esplanade

* Esplanade's cherry lane to be blocked to traffic

* New entrance to Esplanade needed sooner rather than later



The first part of the existing cherry blossom avenue would be closed off for pedestrian and cycle traffic only.

The cost of the intersection upgrade has gone up from just over $667,000 to more than $1.2m, an increase of nearly $541,000.

There is a Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency subsidy available to help.

The new entrance road and parking has gone up from $745,000 to $935,000, an increase of nearly $190,000.

Supplied The new vehicle access to the Esplanade at Park Rd would line up with Cook St.

The total cost has gone up from the budgeted $1.4m to $2.1m.

The intersection works include the contract with Downer NZ Ltd for what is now $1.623 million.

In a report to the council meeting, parks and reserves manager Kathy Dever-Tod and transport and infrastructure manager Robert van Bentum said they had considered a total re-design to bring the project in on budget.

But they said that could reduce the road safety improvements that were sought, and there was no guarantee the council would be able to secure a contractor if it went through a fresh tender process.

“The contracting market is over-committed such that completing work in this environment is likely to be challenging,” they said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Motorists are being warned to expect delays at the intersection of Cook St and Park Rd.

The safety aspects were important because Park Rd was a high-volume arterial route carrying a lot of heavy vehicles, the Esplanade was a popular, premier city park, and Cook St was a key link in the city’s cycling networks.

There had been six crashes between 2010 and 2019, and many stories about near-misses.

Staff had managed to tweak some aspects of the project which resulted in trimming $400,000 from the price.

Those changes involved stormwater design, retaining the service entry to the John Boult Pool at the next-door Lido Aquatic Centre, and cutting down the area to be sealed with asphaltic concrete.

A shared pathway link was removed, and will be reviewed as part of the Park Rd pathway project next year.

Motorists are being advised to use other routes or expect delays while the work continues through to July.