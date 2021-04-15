Feilding pupils take top prize at regional science EPro8 challenge

The winning team from Lytton Street School (from left) Connor Moar, 10, Beth McMenamin, 9, Liam Burgers, 10, and Laura Dallas, 9.

Four pupils have risen above the rest as the top primary school EPro8 challengers in the region.

Twelve teams from across Manawatū, Horowhenua and Tararua gathered at Monrad Intermediate on Thursday to test their problem-solving skills in a nautically-themed challenge, building a lighthouse, fishing contiki, yacht or a navigation device.

Armed with a brief and a well supplied workstation, the teams set out building their nautical feature using equipment such as gears, pulleys, joiners, aluminium framing and electronics.

Taking a clear lead in the race against the 2.5 hour time limit, Feilding’s Lytton Street School powered ahead early with 120 points to the majority’s 50 one hour in.

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: Palmerston North voting booth locations

* Youngsters battle headwinds at club meeting

* Lytton Street School backs the fight for safer intersections along Kimbolton Rd



Parents gritted their teeth as they stood on the sidelines willing their children towards success.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Pupils from Levin North School in team North Masters; Ngakau Te Tairi (left) and Roy Mackay.

Ann MacKay could only watch on as her son Roy, 11, from Levin North School ran his fingers through his hair, feeling the mounting pressure of the challenge.

As the event manager and judge Kelvin Thiele checked over his team’s work, he took a breath.

“We’ve been building a yacht that is powered by wind,” Roy said. “Right now we're just working on the dimensions for the sail.

“There's a lot of pressure. Right now were in third, we need to keep up the momentum.”

But as the clock stopped it was too late; Lytton Street School's team had won the challenge with their yacht raking in 290 points.

Team leader Liam Burgers, 10, who was supported by his teammates Beth McMenamin, 9, Laura Dallas, 9, and Connor Moar, 10, said he was glad they had won after putting their all into the challenge.

“I don’t really know the feeling to explain it, but it's really amazing.”

Almost 13,000 kids from 900 schools compete in the EPro8 Challenge in 260 events every year, Thiele said.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Lytton Street School’s Liam Burgers, 10, adjusts a component on the yacht constructed by the team.

“It's a different kind of thinking when you've got to actually do it. It's about making that learning real.”

Making learning fun and exciting, especially in a high-pressure environment like the challenge, was a great way to encourage students to learn, Thiele said.

“I’d like to think that what we do here is a catalyst for schools to make learning more practical, rather than just paper-based exercises.

“This season was really good. For year 5s and 6s, they’re still pretty young and the fact that they are achieving this, is pretty incredible. “

Lytton Street School’s assistant principal Chris Symon said he was nervous as the time ticked away, but he was proud of what his pupils achieved.

They planned to display their new trophy next to last year’s championship trophy in the front office of Lytton Street School – after they shared a round of victory McDonald’s on the drive home.