Locomotive lovers track to city for model train showcase

Noah Wildbore, 2, with dad Matt check out the trains at Rail X in 2019.

Landscapes depicting railways across the world will station in Palmerston North for the city’s model train show.

The Rail X show is full steam ahead to pull into Central Energy Trust Arena next weekend after last year’s Covid-19 setback forced locomotive lovers to change tracks.

Run by local train enthusiasts from the Manawatū Model Railway and Manawatū European Model Railway clubs and Scale Rails, the displays are sure to please thousands of coach admirers.

There will be about 18 model railway layouts, including one from Tauranga and others from around the lower North Island.

Organiser and committee member Michael Hardman was excited to show the city what their members had created in their garages. They hoped to spark the audience’s imagination with local sceneries from Foxton to Dannevirke and beyond.

Scale Rail president Neil Lovejoy said his club had been piecing together a track showcasing stations such as Ormondville, the Manawatū Gorge Limeworks and Foxton in a six-metre by 12m layout.

“We decided to make quite a few different scenes and put them all together,” Lovejoy said.

“It’s a lot of stuff the older people will recognise.”

The club had travelled to each location, measuring the areas to ensure they had the most accurate depictions possible.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Mike and Phoebe Ryan, 2, smile as the trains pass by.

“A lot of the New Zealand stuff you have to create yourself,” Lovejoy said.

“That’s what’s so special about it.”

He planned to create a model of Palmerston North’s Te Marae o Hine/The Square, when the train used to pass through the centre of town.

Eighteen layouts will be on display, with Hardman showcasing a line through his hometown in England.

He remembered watching the train pass through his village in the Lake District before he moved to New Zealand in his teens in the 1950s.

“I used to watch the express train go through from London to Glasgow.”

His dream was to recreate the layout with pinpoint accuracy, but shrinking everything from one foot to four millimetres.

Trade stands will also be at the event where people looking to kick-start their locomotive hobby or add to their collection can buy train sets and other model railway equipment.

The show will run on Saturday and Sunday in the Barber Hall and Waldegrave Lounge at the Arena from July 17 – 18, with prices ranging from $2 for a child to $20 for a family of six.