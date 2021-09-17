Covid-19 isolation accommodation coming for Palmerston North

Palmerston North is getting its own supported isolation and quarantine facilities.

Palmerston North is getting its own supervised isolation and quarantine accommodation set up ready to handle any resurgence of Covid-19 in the community.

MidCentral District Health Board public health managers said the latest outbreak added urgency to the need to find somewhere for close contacts of cases to isolate while waiting for negative test results if they were unable or unwilling to do so at home.

Primary, public and community health operations executive Deborah Davies said board-owned accommodation and a single motel unit had been reserved for the purpose.

For the privacy of any Covid-19 cases, and because of commercial confidentiality, the locations would not be publicly identified.

Davies said the units would not be staffed, but people staying there would be checked on daily by phone, which was the normal process for close contacts isolating in their own homes.

The board had created a new role for a staff member to provide support to people who needed to isolate.

“The concept is around providing wrap-around services to support community cases and close contacts to appropriately self-isolate in their home environment.”

Alternatively, it could mean providing a local facility for people who could not manage at home.

The board’s infection prevention and control staff had checked that the units met minimum standards for the safety of any people staying there, and for the surrounding community.

STUFF The Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay say there are 11 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

If possible, any actual cases of Covid-19 would be transferred to the nearest MIQ site, in Wellington, while close contacts would be helped to quarantine at the new Palmerston North units.

Only if the Wellington facility was full would cases be housed at the community supported units.

Public health staff had been helping the national response to the current outbreak, dealing with first calls and daily follow-up calls to close contacts of cases, mainly in Auckland.

More than 600 contacts had been allocated to MidCentral staff to manage.

The work had been carried out by 14 board staff, and three staff seconded from the Palmerston North City Council, supporting the public health team.

A report from quality and innovation general manager Judith Catherwood said Palmerston North Hospital had planned to gear up to handle any cases.

There were 62 beds, including nine negative pressure rooms, available for immediate use.

Another 14 places could be created within three days if needed.

An engineering report was urgently commissioned to review ventilation in the hospital’s C block because it had inadequate ventilation to safely manage a Covid-19 positive patients.

A temporary solution had been put in place to provide a safe space for any woman with Covid-19 to give birth.

By the beginning of September, 86 per cent of board staff had reported on their vaccination status, with 79 per cent of them fully vaccinated.