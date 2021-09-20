More than one in 10 emergency department patients do not wait

About 13 per cent of patients at Palmerston North Hospital’s emergency department give up on the wait.

Palmerston North Hospital’s emergency department continued to be busier than ever in the lead up to New Zealand’s Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown.

There were 4357 presentations in June, and 4288 in July, the two busiest months in five years.

Part of the surge related to the increase in respiratory complaints for adults as well as children, including RSV, the respiratory syncytial virus.

The numbers impacted on the hospital’s ability to achieve the goal for shorter stays in ED.

The target is for 95 per cent of people to be moved through or out of the department within six hours. Only three-quarters of people were dealt with in that time.

The long waits contributed to some 574 people, about 13 per cent of the total, walking out before being seen in July, the first time the number of did-not-waits was over 500 in the last year.

For June, the number who walked out was 493.

MidCentral District Health Board acute and elective specialist services operations executive Lyn Horgan said the increase in walk-outs was a direct consequence of the high numbers attending the department, and the tight space.

“For those patients who do not wait, and there is clinical concern for the patient, a nurse from ED will follow up and telephone the patient and potentially ask the patient to return to ED as clinically appropriate.”

Horgan said many people talked to staff before they left, and were given options or advice on how to take care of themselves and get alternative help.

Chief medical officer Kelvin Billinghurst said the triage system was the best way to make sure the people in the greatest need were seen first.

Someone who scored 5 on the triage scale was at low risk of becoming seriously ill if not seen, and it would not be a good use of resources to follow up on each of them, but those in the mid-range, on triage 3, could be a concern.

The high numbers of patients coming to ED in mid-winter earlier prompted nurses to issue a notice to the board to make improvements to ease the stress on staff.

The health and safety notice was lifted after two weeks.

In the short term, the hospital was using the transitory care lounge as a half-way point to move people out of the ED while they were waiting for a bed in a ward to become available.

The medium-term solution was the building of two new units alongside the department, a medical assessment and planning unit, and an observation area.

The date for the extra spaces opening had been pushed back to April.