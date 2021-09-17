Rural residents tackle KiwiRail's land grab proposal

Bunnythorpe lies at the top of the photo, beyond the land earmarked for KiwiRail's proposed new freight yards and distribution centre.

KiwiRail’s plans to build a rail and freight distribution centre between Palmerston North Airport and Bunnythorpe are fatally flawed and should be redrawn, according to submitters’ evidence.

Bunnythorpe residents Aaron Fox and Joanne Whittle have challenged the essence of KiwiRail’s intention to designate 177 hectares of largely undulating land for the development.

They spent half of Friday trying to convince a panel of commissioners hearing KiwiRail’s notice of requirement to buy the land that the case should be thrown out.

They said the process was flawed, the site selection was pre-determined, and KiwiRail was over-reaching its powers to buy land to be used by third parties in the distribution industry.

READ MORE:

* KiwiRail freight centre hearing back on track

* Rail freight plans to gobble 177 hectares of rural and industrial land

* KiwiRail's freight centre is about more than just railway tracks



KiwiRail had also demonstrated callous indifference towards the people who would be forced to sell or to live next door to the 24/7 operation, they said.

The couple live on Kairanga-Bunnythorpe Rd at a property they bought in 2018, unaware of any plans to relocate the 40 ha Tremaine Ave freight handling facility to the area.

A stream called Jacks Creek ran through the property where they lived with their two children, and had invested in planting gardens and trees to enhance the landscape and attract native wildlife.

But they said it was as if they did not exist to KiwiRail, other than as a risk or inconvenience.

Fox said the homes of people within the footprint of the proposed development had been “bleached out” on the maps, and Whittle said her heart ached for people who would simply be “cleared away” to enable the project to go ahead.

Fox said KiwiRail’s powers as a requiring authority were restricted to activities related to operating the railway network as a utility.

He said it could not use its powers of designation to use public money to buy private land that would be used for commercial purposes by commercial businesses involved in freight forwarding.

That public money was available through a $40 million Provincial Growth Fund grant.

Fox said KiwiRail’s application for the money in 2018, supported by the Palmerston North City Council, made it clear it had already decided where the freight centre would be built.

Warwick Smith/Stuff KiwiRail’s plans to build freight yards on the outskirts of Palmerston North are challenged by landowners.

It was to be near the North East Industrial Zone, near Palmerston North Airport, on the North Island Main Trunk line, and close to the proposed regional freight ring road.

Fox said Bunnythorpe was mentioned in the business case, and it was clear that was the location the money was tagged to, despite KiwiRail’s later multi-criteria assessment of alternative locations.

He said it was concerning that the original proposal was to buy 65 hectares of land, but the land requirement had since tripled in scale.

Whittle said KiwiRail’s process had lacked transparency, and community consultation had been minimal.

Most of those affected did not know they lived in or near the site until early 2020, and were given no opportunity to influence the planning.

She said the plans were not detailed enough for anyone to accurately assess what the effects would be in terms of noise, light, dust, vibration and the visual aspects, so it was equally difficult to design any conditions that would protect neighbours.

The panel has scheduled three further days for the hearing that was interrupted by the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown in August.