Childhood vaccination catch-up targets Manawatū Māori

Health workers are working to make sure Covid-19 does not eclipse the need for routine childhood vaccinations. (File image)

MidCentral Health’s primary health organisation Think Hauora is urging people to keep up to date with their children’s immunisations, whatever the Covid-19 alert level.

Its immunisations co-ordinator Shelley Daysh said drop-in clinics and a Saturday morning appointment- only session in Palmerston North had been set up to make it easier for people.

The extra efforts come as the district health board has been put on notice by the Ministry of Health to do better, especially for Māori children.

While MidCentral was not doing significantly worse than the national average, it was one of many boards that had received a letter calling for improvements.

READ MORE:

* As many as 21,000 children haven't had HPV vaccinations this year

* Vaccinations made easy at Horowhenua community event

* Midcentral starts year of immunisations with measles catch-ups



An equity report presented to the board by Healthy Women Children and Youth operations executive Sarah Fenwick showed a failure to meet the 95 per cent target for all two-year-olds to be up-to-date with their childhood vaccinations.

The rate for non-Māori was 82 per cent, but Māori trailed behind on 69 per cent.

The actual numbers were not huge, with 141 of 169 of the district’s two-year-olds up-to-date in the most recent three months for which figures were available.

Immunisation rates were just one of the indicators showing inequity, starting with the percentage of newborns enrolled with a general practice team at six weeks and three months of age, breast-feeding rates and avoidable hospital admissions.

Fenwick said it was clear the number of general practices taking on new enrolments was a starting problem for many.

None of the Horowhenua general practices were taking on new patients.

The 2020 Covid-19 lockdown had contributed to some people delaying getting their children immunised, the subsequent need to catch up while the focus was on the pandemic vaccination drive.

Board chairman Brendan Duffy said he was “gutted” by the extent to which Māori were falling behind on many fronts despite many of the issues having been known about for several years.

Think Hauora is taking a lead in dealing with the childhood immunisations problem, increasing its team available to offer extra immunisation opportunities.

Its general manager of clinical quality Nicola Russell said people might feel uncertain about leaving their bubbles during Covid-19 alert levels, but she could reassure them.

“Health services are skilled at providing safe spaces for childhood immunisations.

“Vaccines are a safe and effective way to protect your children.”

They also protected whole communities from the possibility of outbreaks of serious illness such as highly-infectious measles.

The range of other diseases they protected children against included polio, whooping cough, rubella and mumps.

Russell said as well as childhood immunisation, it was important for people to keep up with screening for cervical, breast and bowel cancer whatever challenges the Covid-19 environment created.

All were easily treated if caught soon enough, she said.