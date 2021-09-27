MidCentral kidney specialist relishes chance to steer health reforms

Palmerston North Hospital renal physician Curtis Walker has been appointed to the interim Health New Zealand board.

Palmerston North Hospital kidney specialist Curtis Walker witnesses the daily realities of inequity in New Zealand’s health system for Māori, and depending on where people live.

His drive to make things better has encouraged him to take on a new leadership role, as one of eight people appointed to the interim board of Health New Zealand, in charge of driving the nation’s biggest health reforms in two decades.

Each day, he works with patients he describes as some of the most disadvantaged of all, who depend on three-times-a-week dialysis to do the work their kidneys can no longer do to keep them alive.

He also understands the frustration of working around a lack of resources in the health system.

At Palmerston North Hospital that extends from the big things like a cramped emergency department, intensive care unit and insufficient operating theatres, to the little things like not being able to print out prescriptions.

Walker has taken a roundabout route to becoming a doctor poised for health leadership.

From Te Whakatōhea rāua ko Ngāti Porou, he has worked as a farm labourer, which inspired him to do a veterinary degree at Massey University, becoming more interested in small animals than livestock.

He then became increasingly interested in Māori health needs, and retrained as “a vet for humans”.

He was president of the Resident Doctors’ Association, and now chairs the Medical Council, is deputy chairman of the Māori Medical Practitioners Association and is leading the Ministry of Health's Planned Care Equity Advisory Group.

Still, it is Health NZ rather than the Māori Health Authority he was recruited for.

Walker said the Māori Health Authority really needed to succeed, and he looked forward to ensuring Health NZ worked in partnership with it.

“There is division in health outcomes at the moment, which has resulted from the current so-called single system. We have got to do things differently to get different outcomes.”

In April, Health Minister Andrew Little announced the establishment of a Māori Health Authority and Ngāruawāhia locals tell us what they hope it could mean for their whānau.

Walker, 47, said he was excited about the role.

He said Health NZ would not up-end everything overnight, but change had to be real.

The new structure would see district health boards abolished at the end of June 2022, replaced with four regional offices and a yet-to-be-designed network of local providers.

“If all that happens is that we become the MidCentral locality... that does not change anything.”

Walker said his focus would be national, not local.

“We can’t have the same parochialism as before. We can’t play favourites, but we can play fair.”

Walker said the new job would take him away from hospital duties one day a week, but patient care would continue to be important.

“I like being a frontline clinician. It gives perspective, it gives satisfaction and it gives credibility.”

Senior doctors have welcomed the appointment of one of their own to the new board.

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists executive director Sarah Dalton said doctors needed a strong voice in the new structures, and Walker could bring their perspective to the “formidable challenge”.

MidCentral District Health Board chairman Brendan Duffy said the new boards of Health New Zealand and the Māori Health Authority included some “stunningly impressive appointments”.

Duffy said Walker had a wonderful manner and would garner a lot of respect in taking on the challenge of health reforms.