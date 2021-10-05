Square Edge can no longer house an artist in residence

The Square Edge building no longer measures up to residential standards.

Palmerston North’s artist in residence can no longer be offered accommodation at the city’s Square Edge community arts centre building.

The building is in line for $400,000 worth of fire safety upgrades, with the works triggering an inspection that found it was no longer up to the new standards required for residential accommodation.

City council property manager Bryce Hosking said to gain compliance it would need an improved fire exit, fire doors and sprinklers, which could double the price of the project.

The unit was de-commissioned in March.

READ MORE:

* Palmerston North's Square Edge celebrates 40 years as an arts centre

* Gallery shop opens in Palmerston North to support artists

* Square Edge Community Arts back on track after securing new funding



The situation means alternative accommodation needs to be provided for the Massey University/city council artist-in-residence scheme.

Square Edge community arts artistic director Karen Seccombe​said the apartment had been converted into work spaces for artists in the meantime.

City council arts, culture and heritage committee chairwoman Rachel Bowen said it was important to stress that the artist’s flat had been compliant until the building code was triggered, and it became apparent it would not meet standards for the future.

Bowen said living in the heart of the city’s community arts scene had been an attractive part of the artist in residence scheme, but not critical to it continuing.

The scheme was up for review next year.

One of the most recent artists to live in the building was science-fiction writer Octavia Cade, who was kept indoors there during lockdown in 2020.

Summer Shakespeare director Mel Cook was the most recent to move out.

The current artist, multi-media artist Martin Sercombe​, was expected to arrive in August.

However, he has been unable to come to Palmerston North because of this year’s Covid-19 alert level restrictions stopping travel from Auckland.

The next artist will be the Summer Shakespeare director Rhian Firman, who is local, so will not need accommodation to be recognised as “in residence”.

Seccombe said she hoped the apartment would be able to be used again in future, but until the council had dealt with seismic strengthening and other building works, it “was not sensible” at the moment.