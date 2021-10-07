Palmerston North's cherry blossoms perfectly in the pink

Palmerston North’s flowering cherry blossom trees burst into bloom in wonderful unison this spring, releasing the buds that had formed in a perfect late summer.

Their performance has delighted city council parks and reserves manager Kathy Dever-Tod who has watched the Victoria Esplanade avenue of trees flourish over the last 34 years.

Then the council's horticultural officer, Dever-Tod joined former Esplanade curator Charles Foulds to plant one of 100 trees to mark the park’s centenary in 1997.

Always creating a springtime display that attracts tui and bees, and brings residents and visitors flocking to take photos, she said this year's bloom was more striking than ever – the legacy of seasons past.

The prunus awanui trees, locally grown, were selected for their tolerance of Palmerston North weather, most specifically, being better than most at clinging on to their blossoms for longer than most before succumbing to the wind.

They set a prolific loading of buds in late summer and early autumn, going into dormancy as the days shortened.

They liked a cold winter, which they got, then responded to a quick switch to sunny days and warmer temperatures day and night to release their flowers all at once.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The cherry blossom tree Kathy Dever-Tod planted is starting to show signs of a fungus attacking its roots.

“They need to get that distinct change.”

While the Esplanade collection is the biggest in the city, it is almost rivalled by displays at IPU Tertiary Institute New Zealand, where the first avenue of 40 trees was planted when the college opened 30 years ago, with regular additions added for graduations and commemorations.

The cherry blossom trees in George St were planted in 1995, and those in Coleman Place the following year.

Dever-Tod said cherry blossoms were relatively easy to care for, as they naturally grew tall with a shady summer canopy and needed little pruning.

They did not live forever, however, prone to a fungal infection around their roots called phytophthora​which caused their roots to rot, and branches to die back.

The one she had planted in 1997 was showing signs of fungal distress.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff It has been a perfect year for Palmerston North's cherry blossom displays.

Some Esplanade trees had succumbed, and others were damaged from time to time, and a couple had to be replaced during the recent reconfiguration of the Esplanade entrance which has made part of the avenue a pedestrian and cyclists-only lane.

But for every loss, Dever-Tod insisted on a replacement to ensure the magic number 100 was retained.

Dever-Tod said the council had no plans to plant more cherry blossoms around the city, but she was keen to see more exotic trees established as specimens in parks and reserves.

That was because they were mostly deciduous, and in summer their canopy provided shade from the sun which was something the council and park users were becoming more aware was needed.