Palmerston North will continue to elect mayor and 15 councillors

Palmerston North will vote for 13 general and two MÄori councillors at the 2022 local body elections.

Palmerston North is sticking with its classic city-wide voting system for the 2022 and 2025 council elections.

The only change is that two of the 15 councillors will be elected from the newly-created Te Pūao Māori ward.

The city council on Wednesday confirmed its representation arrangements, after a review triggered by its decision earlier in the year to create a Māori ward.

The mayor will be elected at large across the city, and 13 councillors will be elected from the Te Hirawanui general ward to supplement the two Māori councillors.

The decision to stay with city-wide voting rather than divide the city into geographical wards was supported by about 80 per cent of public feedback.

There will be no community boards.

The decisions were reached after considering some 80 submissions, which Cr Brent Barrett described as a “heartening” level of engagement.

The arrangements were unanimously supported by councillors.

David Unwin/Stuff Palmerston North city councillor Vaughan Dennison supports two MÄori seats at the council table.

Cr Vaughan Dennison said his only hesitation was that he thought a council of 15 was rather large.

He said the council could be more effective with fewer members.

But he supported the plan, because it was the only way the maths worked to ensure there would be two Māori councillors.

Several submitters told the council a single Māori councillor would be isolated and less effective without the support of a second Māori representative.

Cr Lorna Johnson said she was not convinced a smaller council would be better.

It would just concentrate power in fewer hands, she said.

MURRAY WILSON/Stuff Palmerston North city councillor Lorna Johnson sees no problem with a council of 15.

There were some submissions supporting community boards, particularly in Bunnythorpe, where the community had asked for a board to be set up under a separate process, but had been turned down.

The council’s reasoning was that Palmerston North was a single, cohesive community of interest, and none of its geographical communities were sufficiently distinct or isolated to warrant having their own community board.

Barrett said councils that had a network of community boards tended to have a larger and more complicated system of representation.

He said if there were community boards, the council should be looking across the whole city, not just the “hopefully short term” concerns of one community.

The council had already decided to stay with STV (single transferable voting) rather than FPP (first past the post) before the current representation review.

The council’s decision will be publicly advertised, and people could lodge an appeal with the Local Government Commission.