House prices still going up in Palmerston North, but not so fast

Palmerston North newest subdivision Tamakuku Terrace could help ease the city's housing shortage.

Palmerston North’s house prices are continuing to rise, but not with quite the giddying speed of recent quarters.

Quotable Value figures released today show the average house price in the city was $748,579 at the end of September, up from $717,733 at the end of June

QV property consultant Olivia Roberts said there had been a slow but steady decrease in the rate of price rises since April.

Over five consecutive months, the rolling three-month rate of house price growth had eased from a peak of 10.9 per cent in April, to 4.3 per cent in September.

That was still above the national average growth rate of 3.6 per cent.

It added up to a “remarkable” 35.2 per cent increase in a year.

Roberts said people’s uncertainty about what would happen with the Covid-19 Delta outbreak was not reflected in the property market yet.

“Real estate agents are reporting good levels of demand in the market, with a lack of supply continuing to drive prices upward.”

Horowhenua house prices had increased 38.6 per cent in a year, and Whanganui had seen annual growth of 36.3 per cent.

QV rated central New Zealand as showing the strongest annual growth.

Values in the greater Manawatū-Whanganui region had grown 35 per cent in a year, with Hawke’s Bay just behind on 33.2 per cent, and greater Wellington on 32.3 per cent.

Nationally, the average house price is sitting at $977,456, which is an annual increase of 26.3 per cent.

In the Auckland region, the average value is $1.391,598.

QV general manager David Nagel said there were mixed results around the 16 main urban areas that were monitored, with seven seeing a slowdown in the rate of growth, but the other nine showing a rebound with the rate of growth increasing.

There were anecdotal reports that more people were asking for home value appraisals in many areas.

That was an encouraging signal that there might be an increase in listings in spring.

“A flood of new listings will provide some welcome relief for house hunters,” he said.