First day blues for Cloverlea traffic upheaval

Mandy-Lee Cordo directs traffic at the intersection of Botanical Rd and Tremaine Ave.

Cloverlea businesses are worried about losing customers during two months of major road works at Palmerston North’s biggest roundabout.

Big Barrel liquor store and Hungry Horse Cafe owner Baldeep Dhillon said the city council should have had a meeting with businesses to iron out access issues before starting on the project on Monday.

But Manny Ranchhod at the 4 Square on the corner of Botanical Rd and Tremaine Ave was placated by prompt city council actions on Monday morning to help relieve the first-day teething problems.

The morning began with the top end of Botanical Rd closed off to all except residents’ vehicles short of the entranceways to the retail centres, diverting traffic down the narrow residential road of Lancaster St.

READ MORE:

* Pipe replacements will disrupt traffic in Cloverlea and Church St

* Unlikely neighbours: Childcare centre going in next to liquor store and pub

* 'Just lucky' no-one killed when car careened into a Palmerston North Four Square



WARWICK SMITH/Stuff 4 Square manager Manny Ranchhod (left) and The Hungry Horse Cafe owner Baldeep Dhillon are concerned about losing business during two months of roadworks.

But by 11am the LED sign ahead of the detour had been changed to read “Shops open, continue down road”.

The Gillespies Line and Botanical Rd approaches to and exits from the roundabout have been closed off while the council replaces ageing water mains through the intersection.

The roundabout is a busy one with traffic heading toward Cloverlea and Feilding using it to get to the Gillespies Line railway overbridge, and Tremaine Ave carries thousands of freight trucks as well as private vehicles.

Vehicles are still able to go straight through on Tremaine Ave, but with stop/go controls in place and one-way traffic through the single lane that remains open.

Traffic Safe NZ traffic manager on site Mandy-Lee Cordo said the Tremaine Ave access to Big Barrel and the Hungry Horse Cafe, and to the 4 Square, would remain open throughout the project.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The intersection at Botanical Rd and Tremaine Ave is undergoing major roadworks near the city's biggest roundabout.

Dhillon said when he saw the layout on Botanical Rd first thing on Monday morning, he worried he was not going to get any customers.

He said businesses and residents had been alerted to the works in a letter, which said the council was looking at holding fortnightly meetings to keep people updated.

“But they should have had a meeting beforehand.”

Ranchhod said he was surprised to see the Botanical Rd approach to the shops closed on Monday morning, and that the signs the council had said would be in position telling people businesses were still open were not in place.

But after he called the council, he thought they had been very obliging.

“This is the first day, and they will try to respond, so it’s not all negative.

“As long as they work on it as soon as possible.”

The men said they hoped they did not have to endure months of disruption, which happened for shops affected by the closure and redevelopment of the east side of The Square.

The works have prompted the need to close some bus stops and re-route buses to avoid the intersection.

Routes 103 and 104, Highbury and Takaro, have been diverted from Botanical Rd through Coventry St and Highbury Ave to Tremaine Ave.

Routes 105 and 106, Cloverlea and Milson, are using Wood St to Tremaine Ave and over the railway at Rangitīkei St.