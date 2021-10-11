Palmerston North Hospital Covid-19 case remains stable

Palmerston North Hospital has its first Covid-19 patient in the Delta outbreak.

The truck driver with Covid-19 who is in Palmerston North Hospital remains in a stable condition on Monday.

Acting chief medical officer Jeff Brown said the person was admitted to hospital on Friday.

The individual had been in isolation in Palmerston North since testing positive after driving from Auckland, with stops in the city that prompted a rush on testing a week earlier.

The driver was not in intensive care, and was being cared for in a separate room distanced from the general hospital area.

It was a negative pressure room, which stopped the risk of the virus escaping into the hospital.