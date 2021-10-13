E-scooters launch into Palmerston North in November

The e-scooter revolution is coming to Palmerston North.

Four operators have been granted city council permits for up to 200 e-scooters each, with the first three expected to start rolling them out from November.

Beam, Flamingo and Lime will arrive first, with Blip to follow in early 2022.

Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith said the city would welcome the new transport option for people to commute to work, move through the inner city or get to educational institutes.

“We have a youthful population, well below the national average, and we’re excited to see the benefits e-scooters bring.”

Chief customer officer Chris Dyhrberg said the council had taken time to learn from other cities and talk to its disability reference group, Safety Advisory Board, MidCentral Health and ACC about how to ensure the new fleets could operate safely.

It had built safety features into the permits, along with the flexibility to tighten rules if any issues arose.

The scooters would be able to use the footpaths, and travel up to 25kmh except in the city centre and at Memorial Park, where they would be limited to 15kmh.

Alden Williams/Stuff Lime scooters familiar in Christchurch are coming to Palmerston North.

They would not work at all in parts of the Esplanade near the playground and junior road safety park.

The scooters would be allowed to operate every day from 6am until 9pm, with preferred parking places designated.

Each e-scooter was required to have a working bell, a rear-facing red light and headlight that could be clearly seen at distance at night, and a sensor that detected when the e-scooter had tipped over and sent a notification to the operators.

Each operator would be able to set age limits for use of their e-scooters.

But some observers said the council’s decision to open the footpaths for e-scooters was disappointing, and should at least have been put off until a law change allowed them to use cycle lanes.

Supplied Flamingo are bringing e-scooters to Palmerston North.

Living Streets Aotearoa spokesman Chris Teo-Sherrell said it went against common sense, to expect scooter users would show respect for pedestrians and other footpath users.

He was alarmed by the prospect of people riding 25kg scooters at 25kmh along Broadway, around the Terrace End shops, close to schools and aged care homes and retirement villages.

Blind Citizens NZ president Jonathan Godfrey said people with disabilities, the elderly and other footpath users were worried about the behaviour of users of rented scooters.

People took less care of them, left them lying around and tended to make a nuisance of themselves in a way that scooter owners did not, he said.

Liam Courtney/Stuff Cheyenne Shelford and Teone Phillips of New Plymouth were among the early users of Blip scooters.

“Footpaths are for people who need them. We don’t have the choice of going out on the road.”

He did not understand why the council thought the city needed as many as one rental electric scooter for every 100 residents.

Godfrey said the council needed to come down hard in response to any complaints, something which had not happened in other cities.

“Or do we have to wait for a guide dog to be killed, or someone with brittle bones to be put in a wheelchair, or someone to be killed?”

Dyhrberg said the council would be reviewing its Signs and Use of Public Places Bylaw next year to include more specific regulations about e-scooters and other forms of micro-mobility.

Beam general manager Tom Cooper said the company’s safety programme was an important part of its operation.

It would be working with the Central Economic Development Agency to ensure hire was affordable for low-income users, and was working with businesses to help direct users to their doors.

Flamingo co-founder Jacksen Love said the company was thrilled to be part of Palmerston North’s trial.

Flamingo’s angle was as “a first and last mile transport option” that helped people get around in a fun, safe and easy way, while reducing their reliance on cars.

Hire is arranged through a mobile app to find and unlock a scooter for hire by the minute.