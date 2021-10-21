Palmerston North Hospital builds up surgical services

Alberto Ramirez, head of anaesthesia and Kathy Geange, clinical nurse co-ordinator for operating theatres, were advocating for better surgical facilities at Palmerston North Hospital more than two years ago.

Parts of Palmerston North Hospital are in for some major surgery as builders move in to create new operating theatres and facilities.

Contractors are starting to set up on site for the $27.5 million Government-funded surgical services’ makeover.

The project will boost the number of theatres from seven to nine, along with procedure and recovery rooms, and a cardiac catheterisation laboratory.

MidCentral Health acute and elective specialist services operations executive Lyn Horgan said the investment was good news for people in the district and beyond.

“Not only will we be able to undertake more surgical operations and endoscopy procedures, we will for the first time be able to provide interventional cardiac procedures like the insertion of stents.”

The money for the surgical procedural interventional recovery expansion (Spire) project comes from a Government $300m infrastructure boost for health facilities announced nearly two years ago.

It is not the new acute services building hospital staff and the district health board have been advocating for, with head of anaesthesia Alberto Ramirez describing it in February 2020 as “a patch”.

Palmerston North Hospital had been identified as having the second-lowest theatre capacity of any in the country.

But the new building has been estimated to cost $379m and is unlikely to be funded for at least seven years.

MidCentral finance and corporate services general manager Neil Wanden said the Spire project would ease the pressure on the hospital’s facilities and supporting infrastructure while plans for the new block were advanced.

The new block was a long-term solution that would include a new emergency department, operating theatres, intensive care and high dependency unit and some additional wards.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Building work at Palmerston North Hospital will provide more space for surgical services.

The contract for the Spire project has been let to local builders Maycroft Construction.

It will have up to 50 staff on site at any time, carrying out the building around a working hospital.

Maycroft commercial manager Andrew Rout said it was a large, complex project.

The firm had done other hospital developments, but this was its first contract with MidCentral.

Planned theatre services would be reduced during the Christmas/New Year period, creating some space to make progress on the first stage of the project, which was due for completion by June 2022.

The second stage would include the catheterisation lab and new operating theatres, with the whole project due to be finished by December 2022.

There had already been changes around the hospital to free up space for the new facilities.

The lecture theatre and clinical library had moved, as had clinical records storage, and renal dialysis had moved to a larger space in the Star block.

Alongside the Spire project, work is also about to begin on new temporary buildings alongside the current ED, to provide an ED observation area and medical assessment and planning unit (Mapu).

Those additional rooms would relieve pressure on space within ED, and free up space in the ward currently used for the Mapu.