Bus stop and park toilets were visited by Covid-19 case

There were no new cases of Covid-19 reported in the MidCentral Health district in the 24 hours to midnight on Sunday.

That leaves the district with a total of five active cases, including two in Palmerston North and three in Manawatū – none of them in hospital.

The latest case was identified at the weekend after a person took two bus trips from Gisborne to Napier, and from Napier to Wellington, getting off the bus in Palmerston North.

The Ministry of Health has flagged the Palmerston North Intercity bus terminal in The Square as a location of interest, between 4pm and 4.15pm on Friday, January 28.

READ MORE:

* Manawatū Covid-19 case travelled on InterCity bus

* Covid-19: Second Manawatū Omicron case, a household contact of first case

* Covid-19: No new cases of Omicron in Manawatū



The other location listed was the Coronation Park toilet block in Tremaine Ave, between 6pm and 6.15pm on Friday.

People at the two places at the relevant times are being advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days, and if symptoms developed, to get a test and stay at home until a negative test came back.

Despite several exposure events in the second half of January, there were only 255 tests carried out in the MidCentral Health district on Sunday.

MidCentral DHB Covid-19 response manager Bronwen Warren said test numbers often dipped on Sundays as many sites closed, and depending on when close contacts were tested.

“We have seen a significant increase in testing numbers over the past week, with a 47 per cent increase in tests on the week prior.”

She said people should get tested if they had symptoms, however mild, and watch the ministry’s locations of interest page.

Covid-19 tests are available at the drive-through Community Testing Site at 575 Main Street, Palmerston North all week from 8.30am to 4pm.

Some 94 per cent of the district’s eligible population is double-vaccinated, with 96 per cent having had their first dose.