Rainfall in Manawatū puts emergency centre on watch, floods roads

The Makino floodgates were closed following heavy rain in Feilding in September.

Continuing heavy rain in and around Manawatū is likely to see floodgates pressed into action late on Sunday afternoon.

Horizons Regional Council is monitoring the Makino Stream in Feilding and the Manawatū River through Palmerston North.

Acting group manager for river management Craig Grant said the Makino floodgates upstream of Feilding could be closed, with the stream forecast to peak at 2.2 metres at Reids Line about 4pm.

“At this stage it is looking probable that we will close the Makino floodgates to divert water away from Feilding township this afternoon,” Grant said.

Spillway landowners had been notified and staff were on the ground ready to respond as required.

Grant said while the rain was welcome after weeks of hot, dry weather, Horizons had activated its emergency coordination centre to actively monitor the situation across the region.

There would be a briefing later on Sunday to consider whether the Moutoa floodgates would need to be opened to release pressure from the Manawatū River, currently forecast to peak above 4m at the Teachers College monitoring site later on Sunday.

Meantime Waka Kotahi, the NZ Transport Agency, is reporting heavy rain has affected many parts of the state highway network in greater Manawatū.

There was flooding on State Highway 1 at the Calico underbridge near the Marton turnoff, with a detour in place.

There was a large slip on the passing lanes near Turakina, with traffic management in place.

There were many small slips on SH4 between Whanganui and Raetihi.

The Saddle Rd between Ashhurst and Woodville was closed while fallen trees were cleared.

Police have reported the partial closure of SH54 at Ohingaiti, just south of the Vinegar Hill campground, following a major slip blocking the southbound lane, and there were several smaller slips along the route.

Motorists were asked to choose an alternative route if they could while contractors made their way to clear the debris. There could be delays, and motorists should be cautious.

People were being advised to take extra care on the roads and to avoid travel where possible.

Motorists should drive to the conditions, watch out for unexpected hazards such as surface flooding, potholes, slips or fallen trees, and to be award heavy rain could reduce visibility.

Crews were out working to clear slips and improve safety.