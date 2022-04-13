Light turns orange despite MidCentral's slow decline in Omicron cases

Covid response minister Chris Hipkins announced the country will go down to alert level orange from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

The MidCentral Health district recorded 461 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, the day Covid Response minister Chris Hipkins announced all of New Zealand will move to the orange traffic light setting at 11.59pm.

The district still has 19 positive cases in hospital, and acting Covid-19 senior responsible officer Kelvin Billinghurst extended sympathy to the families and friends of two further people who had died in the past 24 hours with the infection.

There are still 3144 active cases across the district, including 1605 in Palmerston North, 557 in Manawatū, 458 in Horowhenua, 408 in Tararua and 116 in Ōtaki.

And as bars and cafés gear up for some greater freedoms within Easter trading restrictions, the district health board is urging people to prepare for the possibilities of Omicron disrupting holiday weekend plans.

The advice is to check what medical, pharmacy and supermarket services would be available and what the opening hours would be.

The Covid-19 Healthline would be available around the clock. There would be an after hours doctor, and 111 was there for emergencies.

The testing site at 575 Main Street, Palmerston North would be open Easter, Friday to Monday, 10am to 2pm.

People should also plan ahead to ensure they had supplies of things like medicine, food, cleaning and hygiene products should they need to isolate.

Neighbours and vulnerable family members might also need an extra helping hand with deliveries during the long weekends.