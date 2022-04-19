Plans for Palmerston North's public places kept pretty private

The future development of Palmerston North's earthquake-prone library building will be part of a master plan for the central city.

Overseas consultants are brainstorming plans for what Palmerston North’s central city heart should look like in future.

But even city councillors, including mayor Grant Smith, are frustrated over how little they know about the draft master plan, and how much it is costing.

Project director for the civic and cultural precinct master plan David Warburton said the work would “hoover up” planning already started on a number of civic projects.

They included the central library and Te Manawa, which would need work to deal with seismic issues, The Globe, and the Streets for People design for roads around The Square.

READ MORE:

* Businesses 'can't afford drop in foot traffic' as road closes for water upgrades

* E-scooters launch into Palmerston North in November

* Shared space lacks consideration for those with limited mobility, says senior



It would extend further to include council facilities such as the conference and function centre, and civic administration building, and a possible new cultural centre.

It would consider what the council could do to stimulate private investment in the city centre’s revitalisation, including potential for a hotel and central city apartment living.

He said Arup group, which had been awarded the contract to lead the work, would not be “pouring concrete”, but coming up with principles to help create a dynamic city centre.

Warburton was speaking to the council’s planning and strategy committee just before Easter, the first time the civic and cultural precinct project had been publicly discussed since April 2019, when a split vote by councillors almost stalled planning.

But the project is likely to disappear behind closed doors again.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Te Manawa, its future development and management of its earthquake-prone buildings, is part of civic and cultural precinct planning.

Members of the Arup team from Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland would travel to Palmerston North to brief councillors on their progress in May, at a councillor-only workshop closed to the public.

Warburton said the intention was to complete the draft master plan by the end of the year, so it would be available for public consultation in early 2023.

Chief planning officer David Murphy said elements of the plans would also have to go through a long-term plan consultation process in 2024.

Smith said he was disappointed the process had come so far with so little councillor oversight and public input, and with a tripling of the budget.

There was originally $250,000 approved, and another $200,000 had been committed under delegated authority. A further $200,000 would have to be approved for the 2022/23 budget.

He supported the planning work, but was not impressed the budget had been increased so much without any transparency until now.

“This has been done to us, but we need to get on and make the most of it.”

Murray Wilson/Stuff The role of Palmerston North's conference and function centre will feed into future plans for the city's centre.

Cr Karen Naylor said she was frustrated it had taken nearly three years for councillors to get an update on planning.

She said it was a huge concern that the costs had grown so much, and could be higher if staff costs were taken into account.

“This could be close to $1 million before our community even gets consulted.”

She and three other councillors, Leonie Hapeta, Lew Findlay and Bruno Petrenas, voted against even receiving the update report in protest.

But arts, culture and heritage committee chairperson Rachel Bowen said while she heard the concerns, she still supported the project.

She said none of the elements of what would be included in the plan were new, but considered together, the council could come up with something “greater than the sum of its parts”.

“Doing nothing is not an option,” she said.