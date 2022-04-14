MidCentral's active Covid-19 cases drop below 3000
Another person with Covid-19 has died in the MidCentral Health district, prompting an extension of sympathy to family and friends from Covid-19 senior responsible officer Deborah Davies.
It brought the number of deaths related to Covid-19 across the district to 16.
There were 415 new cases reported on Thursday with 22 cases in Palmerston North Hospital.
The number of active cases dropped below 3000, to a total of 2965. There were 1556 in Palmerston North, 511 in Manawatū, 408 in Horowhenua, 370 in Tararua and 110 in Ōtaki.
Health managers reminded people to plan ahead for what to do if Covid-19 struck during Easter and Anzac weekend.
People should have enough supplies on hand in case they needed to isolate, and check the opening hours of health service providers.
The Covid-19 Healthline would be open for advice 24/7.
The Main St testing site in Palmerston North would be open Easter Friday to Monday and Anzac weekend from 10am to 2pm daily.