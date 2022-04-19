First concrete pour seals the shape of Esplanade mini golf course

Concrete is poured for the first holes of the Middle Districts Lions Club mini golf course being built at Victoria Esplanade in Palmerston North.

Palmerston North’s mini golf course at Victoria Esplanade has started rising above ground level with concrete poured for the first six holes on Tuesday morning.

Work on the $350,000 Middle Districts Lions Club project began in February, and club member Phil Belk said thanks to good weather, everything was still on track for completion in time for the July school holidays.

It had taken a lot of work to prepare the 1300 square metres of soggy ground between the children’s playground and the hockey turfs for the latest Esplanade attraction.

With the Covid-19 pandemic curtailing traditional fund-raising, the club was hugely reliant on sponsors and contractors providing great deals.

READ MORE:

* Lions put the first holes in the ground for mini-putt course

* Mini golf plans for Palmerston North Esplanade clear a lease hurdle

* Hunger for more food and drink options at the Esplanade



“All we are doing is paying for the concrete.”

Higgins Family Holdings was providing support for all the ground works and base metals, along with transport provided by Base Solutions.

Next steps would include creation of a kiosk which would be staffed by volunteers from all the local Lions clubs and which had consent to sell a range of packaged ice creams and refreshments.

Belk said the kiosk would be built by G.J Gardner, with local companies Kynoch, Colspec and Isles Construction volunteering their labour.

“Support from local businesses has been fantastic.”

Each of the holes was being developed by a sponsor, with the first eight, and the 18th, fully accessible for people and children with mobility challenges.

Details about the nature and style of each hole were still being kept as a surprise, but there would be at least one tower.

Janine Rankin/Stuff Concrete is trucked in to form the first holes of the Middle Districts Lions mini golf course at Victoria Esplanade.

Once finished, the Lions aimed to have the new play activity operating for some 165 days a year, depending on the weather.

It would open at weekends, on public holidays and school holidays.

As well as attracting regular visitors to the Esplanade, Belk said it would provide another activity for visitors attending matches at the hockey turfs next door.

There had also been interest in opening up for some corporate events during the year.

The Lions volunteers would be carrying out all the maintenance, including the daily grooming to sweep away leaves and acorns from the mature trees retained around the site.

The golf course would be fenced off from other Esplanade attractions, as there would be a charge that the club hoped would be family friendly, and all profits would be re-invested in community activities.