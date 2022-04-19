Another two people die with Covid-19 in the MidCentral Health district

Covid-19 testing reveals another 317 new cases across the MidCentral Health district.

Two of the five deaths of patients with Covid-19 reported by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday were in the MidCentral Health district.

Covid-19 senior responsible officer Deborah Davies extended the board’s sympathies to the families and friends of the two people, whose deaths bring the district’s Covid-19-related death toll to 18.

There were 8270 new cases across New Zealand reported on Tuesday, with 317 of them in MidCentral.

There were 18 cases in Palmerston North Hospital.

Across the district there were 2224 active cases. There were 1271 in Palmerston North, 372 in Manawatū, 281 in Horowhenua, 213 in Tararua and 87 in Ōtaki.