Covid-19 case numbers taking a long time to fall further

Testing continues to find more than 300 new Covid-19 cases in the MidCentral Health district each day.

It has been another day of consistent numbers of new cases of Covid-19 in the MidCentral Health district with 353 cases, as the Omicron outbreak settles into a long tail rather than a slump.

It has been 12 days since the daily numbers first fell below 400, and have been hovering around that level ever since.

Covid-19 senior responsible officer Deborah Davies said there were 11 people in Palmerston North Hospital, but none in intensive care, and there had been no Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

Altogether there were still 2239 active cases across the district, with 1333 in Palmerston North, 381 in Manawatū, 299 in Horowhenua, 147 in Tararua and 79 in Ōtaki.

READ MORE:

* MidCentral's Omicron cases still moving down and up

* MidCentral Health's red line of Omicron cases stretches the graph

* MidCentral Health district Covid-19 cases drop a fraction



Davies reminded people to plan for the long weekend, and be prepared to isolate if they tested positive.

If people needed medical advice, the COVID-19 Healthline was available 24/7.

The testing site at 575 Main St, Palmerston North would be open 10am to 2pm daily.