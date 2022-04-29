Active Covid-19 case numbers drop to levels of two months ago

Nine people are in Palmerston North Hospital with Covid-19 on Friday.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Palmerston North has dropped below 1000 for the first time since March 5, and to one-third of the peak of 3031 on March 26.

There were 313 new cases reported across the entire MidCentral Health district on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 1777.

There were 961 in Palmerston North, 325 in Manawatū, 301 in Horowhenua, 124 in Tararua and 66 in Ōtaki.

District health board Covid-19 senior responsible officer Deborah Davies extended sympathies to the family and friends of one further person who had died with the virus, bringing the district’s total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 26.

There were nine cases in Palmerston North Hospital.