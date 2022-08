There are another 234 cases of Covid-19 reported in the MidCentral Health district on Monday.

Covid-19 senior responsible officer Deborah Davies said there were 21 people in Palmerston North Hospital, down one from the day before.

There were no deaths or people in intensive care in the past 24 hours.

The district’s tally of active cases is 1730.

There are 884 in Palmerston North, 337 in Manawatū, 216 in Horowhenua, 178 in Tararua and 75 in Ōtaki.