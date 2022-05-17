Covid-19 case numbers bump up in MidCentral

RATs tests continue to be the key tool in finding who does and who does not have Covid-19.

New daily Covid-19 case numbers have done their usual Tuesday bounce back after the weekend in the MidCentral Health district.

Covid-19 senior responsible officer Deborah Davies said there were 339 new cases, up on 234 reported the day before.

Twenty-one people remained in Palmerston North Hospital.

The new cases brought the total number of active cases across the district to 1718. There were 849 in Palmerston North, 392 in Manawatū, 221 in Horowhenua, 185 in Tararua, and 71 in Ōtaki.